Diddy Has A Humble First Job In Prison After Transferring To FCI Fort Dix

Folks just got their first look in over a year now at Diddy, as TMZ dropped a picture of him in the prison yard of FCI Fort Dix. He's serving his 50-month prison sentence for charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and already found a new profession to keep him busy.

According to TMZ, alleged sources close to Sean Combs told the publication that his new federal job while behind bars in New Jersey is washing and drying dirty laundry. Other than that, though, we don't know many other details about this. Maybe it was an assignment or a multiple-choice situation, but either way, he has a new craft to focus on. Or, if you look at it another way, a chance for the Bad Boy mogul to take his mind off other stressors.

As for Diddy's recent transfer into FCI Fort Dix, this began on Thursday morning (October 30) with the start of the check-in process. In comparison to his previous facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, security is reportedly not as tight and the federal facilities themselves are reportedly much more well-kept and well-conditioned.

Diddy Prison Photo

With this news and Diddy's recent prison photo, folks witnessed the start of a new chapter for him in a way that kind of closes many others. This is the first we've seen of him since his September arrest last year, so getting another look after that turbulent process is an oddly full-circle moment. Puff certainly looks like that in the picture, at least a little bit. It's not very high-quality, but you can see the whitening of his beard that many folks caught from courtroom sketches and eyewitness accounts.

The reason why Diddy wanted FCI Fort Dix is because the facility has extensive drug treatment programs, rehabilitation opportunities, and less stringent visitation restrictions. Although the judge in his case initially shut this down, that's where he will be washing and drying laundry for the foreseeable future.

Speaking of foreseeable future, Diddy's prison release date is set for May 8, 2028 at press time. But his lawyer Marc Agnifilo thinks he will be out sooner than that.