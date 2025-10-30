Diddy Officially Checks Into FCI Fort Dix

BY Zachary Horvath 120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's request to be admitted into FCI Fort Dix was initially denied by Judge Subramanian earlier this month but his wish got granted.

On top of getting a fairly lenient sentence all things considered, Diddy was also trying to get into a specific prison to boot. Earlier this month, the mogul and his team requested that he serve his three+ years in prison at FCI Fort Dix. It's located in the eponymous city of New Jersey, which is about 70 miles outside of NYC.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who spearheaded Diddy's extensive trial, ruled against fulfilling that ask. Teny Geragos, one of his all-star attorneys, tried to argue that he can correct his drug addiction through their rehab program.

Additionally, it would "maximize family visitation." Their points weren't enough to sway the judge then. But more importantly, Mr. Subramanian wasn't the only one standing in the way. "The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing. But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."

But despite this denial, Diddy is still going to Fort Dix. In fact, per TMZ, he officially checked in there this morning.

Read More: Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Overall, this is another huge win for Diddy as he will now be taking part in the aforementioned RDAP program. If he also maintains a nonviolent status at this low-security facility, the father of seven could shave off a year of time behind bars.

Compared to the infamous MDC in Brooklyn, the record executive will be living the life here. That's not to say that Diddy won't face any hardships or issues, though. Prior to his transfer, he allegedly avoided a knife attack by an inmate while sleeping.

His status does make him a big target for the potentially rowdy prisoners at Fort Dix.

Diddy's projected to be done with his sentence on May 8, 2028. However, Marc Agnifilo, another one of his attorneys, claims he will get out even sooner. "I think it'll be sooner than that. How much sooner than that I don't know... [but] I have no doubt he'll be a perfect prisoner, and I have no doubt that he'll get out as soon as the system lets him." 

Read More: Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Was Doomed From The Start

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Reveals Where He Wants To Go To Prison And The Jokes Write Themselves 1.9K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy's Unique Prison Release Conditions Finally Revealed 19.9K
What Is Fort Dix Diddy Hip Hop News Music What Is Fort Dix? Inside The Prison Diddy Wants To Call Home For The Next Four Years 2.4K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy's Attorney Claims The Mogul Will Be Released Early 284
Comments 1