Diddy Officially Checks Into FCI Fort Dix

On top of getting a fairly lenient sentence all things considered, Diddy was also trying to get into a specific prison to boot. Earlier this month, the mogul and his team requested that he serve his three+ years in prison at FCI Fort Dix. It's located in the eponymous city of New Jersey, which is about 70 miles outside of NYC.
Judge Arun Subramanian, who spearheaded Diddy's extensive trial, ruled against fulfilling that ask. Teny Geragos, one of his all-star attorneys, tried to argue that he can correct his drug addiction through their rehab program.
Additionally, it would "maximize family visitation." Their points weren't enough to sway the judge then. But more importantly, Mr. Subramanian wasn't the only one standing in the way. "The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing. But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."
But despite this denial, Diddy is still going to Fort Dix. In fact, per TMZ, he officially checked in there this morning.
When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?
Overall, this is another huge win for Diddy as he will now be taking part in the aforementioned RDAP program. If he also maintains a nonviolent status at this low-security facility, the father of seven could shave off a year of time behind bars.
Compared to the infamous MDC in Brooklyn, the record executive will be living the life here. That's not to say that Diddy won't face any hardships or issues, though. Prior to his transfer, he allegedly avoided a knife attack by an inmate while sleeping.
His status does make him a big target for the potentially rowdy prisoners at Fort Dix.
Diddy's projected to be done with his sentence on May 8, 2028. However, Marc Agnifilo, another one of his attorneys, claims he will get out even sooner. "I think it'll be sooner than that. How much sooner than that I don't know... [but] I have no doubt he'll be a perfect prisoner, and I have no doubt that he'll get out as soon as the system lets him."