Diddy's friend, Charlucci Finney, says the Bad Boy mogul once woke up with another inmate holding a knife to his throat. Speaking with the Daily Mail for a piece published on Wednesday, Finney claimed that he heard the music mogul had a close call at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's been staying there since his initial arrest in 2024.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," Finney told the outlet. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," he said. "It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, previously mentioned safety concerns during his criminal trial, including one alleged incident in which an inmate holding a razor was stopped by a guard. Finney added: "Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family. But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual it's not a good place to be."

He continued: "The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter. They try to get what they call prison justice. And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We're talking about Diddy."

Is Donald Trump Pardoning Diddy?

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The story comes after TMZ reported that Donald Trump is currently considering a pardon for Diddy. They wrote that "the President is 'vacillating' on a commutation" but White House staff are "urging Trump not to commute the sentence."

A spokesperson for the White House issued an official response to NBC News on Tuesday. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," the official told the outlet. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations." Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence.