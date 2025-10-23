50 Cent Issues Ruthless Response To Diddy’s Alleged Prison Attack

Recently, a friend of Diddy's named Charlucci Finney alleged that the mogul woke up in prison "with a knife to his throat."

Ruthlessly trolling Diddy is nothing new for his longtime foe, 50 Cent. It looks like for him, nothing is off limits either. Recently, for example, a friend of the Bad Boy founder named Charlucci Finney alleged that he was the victim of a frightening attack behind bars. Finney shared the shocking news during an interview with Daily Mail published earlier this week, making it clear just how close Diddy allegedly was to disaster.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," he alleged. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," Finney also alleged. "It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

Diddy & 50 Cent Beef
It didn't take Fif long to weigh in on the wild revelation, or to make it clear that he could care less about his enemy's alleged near-death experience. “Is he snitching now,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post alongside a screenshot of a report about Finney's claims. “They put a knife to is Neck and said South Side we out side. LOL.”

This is far from the first time 50 Cent has publicly trolled Diddy in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he also mocked the mogul after Donald Trump revealed that he asked him for a presidential pardon while answer a question about Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. "Man you can't get no pardon running ya mouth like that," he wrote at the time. "LOL get out of here."

