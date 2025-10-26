Diddy's Prison Release Date Revealed Thanks To Federal Records

Diddy has already spent over a year in jail, and we now have a more specific idea of how much longer he will have to serve time. His 50-month prison sentence for charges of transportation to engage in prostitution proved to be a controversial talking point, but folks would now rather look to the future.

According to Complex, federal records from the Bureau of Prisons now reflect the Bad Boy mogul's expected prison release date. This would be on May 8 of 2028 if everything continues on its current path. Of course, he has appeal opportunities and access to other legal resources to potentially shorten this, but that is too speculative at press time to predict. The only consideration affecting this May 8, 2028 release date is how certain criteria could make Sean Combs only have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. This release date would mark three years and about seven months since his arrest in September of last year.

However, if Diddy secures a presidential pardon, maybe this will all become irrelevant. The White House recently responded to rumors that President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for Puff. A spokesperson expressed that there is "zero truth" to these rumors. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations," the spokesperson stated.

How Long Is Diddy In Prison For?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

If Combs does stay in prison until this expected May 8, 2028 release date, he might be subject to more alleged attacks. Diddy allegedly faced a harrowing threat recently from a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with him allegedly waking up to a knife at his throat.