Diddy's Prison Release Date Revealed Thanks To Federal Records

May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy allegedly survived a recent attack in prison in which an inmate allegedly put a knife to his throat as he slept.

Diddy has already spent over a year in jail, and we now have a more specific idea of how much longer he will have to serve time. His 50-month prison sentence for charges of transportation to engage in prostitution proved to be a controversial talking point, but folks would now rather look to the future.

According to Complex, federal records from the Bureau of Prisons now reflect the Bad Boy mogul's expected prison release date. This would be on May 8 of 2028 if everything continues on its current path. Of course, he has appeal opportunities and access to other legal resources to potentially shorten this, but that is too speculative at press time to predict. The only consideration affecting this May 8, 2028 release date is how certain criteria could make Sean Combs only have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. This release date would mark three years and about seven months since his arrest in September of last year.

However, if Diddy secures a presidential pardon, maybe this will all become irrelevant. The White House recently responded to rumors that President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for Puff. A spokesperson expressed that there is "zero truth" to these rumors. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations," the spokesperson stated.

How Long Is Diddy In Prison For?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

If Combs does stay in prison until this expected May 8, 2028 release date, he might be subject to more alleged attacks. Diddy allegedly faced a harrowing threat recently from a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with him allegedly waking up to a knife at his throat.

"I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened," his alleged friend Charlucci Finney told the Daily Mail. "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say, 'Next time, you ain't going to be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

