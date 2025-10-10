Diddy Reportedly Chokes Up While Revealing His Sentence To Baby Love

Diddy has at least a few years of jail time to deal with in the future, something that his family and loved ones will support him through as much as they can. Regardless of everything involved in this case, it's been a very difficult time for them, especially those who didn't get to spend a lot of time with him before this scandal.

According to a TMZ report, Sean Combs was recently able to speak to his youngest child – his baby girl Love – during a phone call from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to her mother Dana Tran, whom he used to date. Per close sources who reportedly spoke to the outlet, the two-year-old toddler (who turns three in a few days) asked him where he was at and when she could see him.

Furthermore, the Bad Boy mogul reportedly choked up over the phone while relaying that it will be a while before they see each other again. "I miss you, Daddy," Love reportedly expressed, while he reportedly replied with, "I miss you and love you very much, Love... Daddy's away for a little while," Combs reportedly said while promising they will see each other again soon.

How Long Is Diddy Going To Be In Jail?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy's 50-month prison sentence does have credit for time served and might see some more modifications in the future thanks to drug treatment programs, initiatives with other inmates, and more. But a lot of that is speculative, so take everything with a grain of salt unless it comes from a courtroom.

Love and Dana Tran live in Los Angeles, and the latter reportedly traveled to Diddy's sentencing hearing in New York City earlier this month. She reportedly called him on Sunday (October 5), which is when he was able to reportedly talk to his daughter Love.

Meanwhile, other terms of Diddy's sentence are not just temporal. The court also ordered that federal authorities will keep the "freak-off" tapes and recording devices they found during their raids on his mansions, as well as the cash they seized when they arrested him. We will see what other factors and reactions become relevant in the future.