Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Share Blunt Take On Diddy's Prison Sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs Celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Sean Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
50 Cent's G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda caught up with "TMZ," and they didn't hold back on Diddy and the fate he received.

The result of Diddy's trial and prison sentence enraged a lot of folks. Overall, the music and business mogul dodged the most severe charges such as racketeering and sex trafficking. In addition, he was given a fairly light sentence of 50 months.

Prosecutors were seeking no less than 11 years and there was a chance that he could've been locked up for 20 years. His two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution were equivalent to a decade apiece.

If you are one of those angry people who disagree with the record executive's punishment, you aren't alone. 50 Cent's G-Unit members, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, are on the same page. While they don't sound as upset with the result, they do believe Diddy "got off" easy.

They expressed their take during an impromptu chat with TMZ at the airport after being asked if his future is bleak. "He still got money, right?" Yayo asked somewhat rhetorically. After the reporter replied with a "yep," the rapper said, "Well, there you go then. I wouldn't even have dropped to the ground," referring to his viral courtroom sketches.

Where Is Diddy Serving His Prison Sentence?
"The Love Album" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Diddy attends "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

"I would've dropped to the ground 'cause I got four years and billions of dollars. I'm good right Murda?"

Uncle concurred, "He gon' be okay man, he got lucky. He gon' be alright." Yayo chimed back in, "He still got money, that's the point. Some people go to jail and don't have nothing. You got money, you good. You got two years, you good... you got off."

Yayo and Murda were then inquired about what Diddy should do after he gets out. Particularly, if he should drop music. Both harshly disagreed. "I would just go chill on an island somewhere," Yayo answered.

"People really ain't been feeling Diddy's music like that no more," Murda added coldly.

At the end of the day, we just have to wait and see how the mogul navigates life after he gets out. At the moment, he doesn't have an idea of where he's going to be spending the next couple of years. He did request to be sent to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

However, despite his team's best efforts to argue that he could go there for their drug program, he can't ask to be sent to a specific facility. Instead, "The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing," the judge ruled. "But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."

