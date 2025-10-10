Diddy Must Hand Over His "Freak-Off" Tapes & Recording Devices

This part of Diddy's recent prison sentence for prostitution charges relates to items that federal authorities seized back in March of 2024.

Diddy is still getting some updates concerning his 50-month prison sentence for Mann Act violations, especially as it relates to the evidence collected against him. According to the New York Post, court documents reveal that he must fully hand over all "freak-off" tapes – specifically those referred to as the "Ibiza tapes" – and other devices that federal authorities found during a raid on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions in March of last year.

Per these documents, which authorities filed on Wednesday (October 8), the possessions in question are cassette tapes, hard and thumb drives, iPhones, iPads, computers, and other devices. These possessions are allegedly "property used or intended to be used" in connection to the prostitution convictions this past July.

In addition, federal authorities will also keep the $9K in cash they took from the Manhattan hotel where they arrested Sean Combs in September of last year. It's unclear what these "Ibiza tapes" actually show concerning the sex parties, which he allegedly used as blackmail when his partners pushed back on his demands. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will oversee the "secure custody and control" of all these items.

How Long Is Diddy Going To Be In Jail?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, other reactions to Diddy's sentence did not take into account much of this context. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, for example, think he'll be just fine. "He still got money, right?" the former asked TMZ. "Well, there you go, then. I wouldn't even have dropped to the ground. I would've dropped to the ground 'cause I got four years and billions of dollars. I'm good, right, Murda?"

"He gon' be okay man, he got lucky," the latter added. "He gon' be alright." "He still got money, that's the point," Yayo continued. "Some people go to jail and don't have nothing. You got money, you good. You got two years, you good... You got off."

Elsewhere, Diddy's prison stay request got shut down, although there's still a chance that he could land somewhere close to where he wanted to fulfill his 50-month jail sentence. But as far as getting some of his property back, it seems unlikely in the near future.

