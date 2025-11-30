Blueface Alleges Megan Thee Stallion Gave Him Oral Sex After Tory Lanez Shooting

Blueface recently sat down for a pretty wide-ranging VladTV interview, during which DJ Vlad asked him about his salacious Megan Thee Stallion claim. For those unaware, back in 2023, he claimed that she gave him oral sex a long time ago. But in this new conversation, the California rapper seemingly affirmed Vlad's assumption that it happened after the Tory Lanez shooting.

When he asked about it, here's what Blue had to say after a pretty long pause. "Yeah, I, uh... I got at her, you know?" Blueface remarked concerning Megan Thee Stallion at around the 2:30-minute mark of the video below. "'You okay? I'll come check on you. I'll rub your feet or something.' I flew out to Orlando. That's where she was at at the time. We was vibing. Fishing, swimming, and whatnot. Got a little sucky-sucky. Of course not, [she didn't deny it]. Can't deny the truth... I ain't talking about no other d**k, you feel me? I don't care if he shot you or not, I'm not finna ask what happened. I'm trying to help you get over that, baby. I'm trying to help you heal."

From there, he said he had a casual relationship with Tory Lanez, but nothing too serious. Megan Thee Stallion has never addressed these claims, and we'll see if this changes that.

Blueface Chrisean Rock Allegations

Although Blue wasn't the one to bring up the topic, we're sure this will get him in some hot water with fans and reignite a lot of debate. Ironically enough, though, some folks ship Blueface and Megan Thee Stallion. Well, there's one big player in this regard. Karlissa Saffold, the "Thotiana" artist's mother, is a big fan of the hypothetical pairing, and she has taken to social media multiple times to encourage it.