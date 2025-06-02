Chrisean Rock Can't Hold Back Her Emotions While Holding Son Chrisean Jr. In Church

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Son Chrisean Jr Church Hip Hop News
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Chrisean Rock attends Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock is trying her best to move on and heal from her previous drama, whether it's related to Blueface or her public antics.

Chrisean Rock recently said she wants to keep her son Chrisean Jr. off the Internet, but fans are still antsy to keep up with their every move. In a clip caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, you can see the mother and son attending service at a Faith City Central church, presumably the campus in her home city of Baltimore.

Some fans noticed how the Maryland native seemed to be very emotional while holding her son and listening to the music. The video is from pretty far away, so we don't have the closest look to confirm or deny this. Either way, it seemed like she was definitely enjoying herself and taking the moment in.

This represents a long and contentious journey of change and growth for the reality TV star and femcee, which follows years of antics and volatile social media narratives. Her romance with Blueface led to a lot of Internet discussion, especially as his mother Karlissa Saffold and ex Jaidyn Alexis entered the fray.

But these days, Chrisean Rock is moving on in her life, no matter how quickly she has to do so. She recently revealed she broke up with Tytan Newton and confirmed she started seeing someone else.

Why Did Chrisean Rock Go To Jail?

Elsewhere, though, Chrisean Rock wants Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, Karlissa Saffold, and the rest of the family to move on as well. She recently shocked fans by offering an apology to the latter two in particular.

"I'm sorry Karlissa, I'm sorry Jaidyn," Chrisean remarked online. "I apologize to that whole side of people. I'm just sorry, 'cause I don't really care about... I really care about my son, bro, and I know he'd be thriving better with his siblings too."

This follows other troubles in recent years, such as Chrisean Rock's prison stint for controlled substance possession. Authorities reportedly accused her of having the intent to distribute when they found a pound of marijuana in her car at a traffic stop.

However, Rock wasn't in there for long, and she was very happy to reunite with her son. Let's see what the next chapter in this healing saga holds for everyone involved.

