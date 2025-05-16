Chrisean Rock rebounds once again with a new boo after breaking up with new Basketball boyfriend TyTan Newton. Rock took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 14) to reveal that she is back outside and already with a new boo after Newton.

Newton and Rock went public with their relationship weeks ago with everyone in belief that she and Blueface were still an item. Rock would abrutly end her relationship with Newton following suspecion he was with another woman. In a Instagram post, Chrisean admitted to really "liking" Tytan, but the relationship came with too much drama and she was back outside.

"I get three text messages, boom, boom, boom," said Chrisean. "I asked him about it... He just sitting around. Basically, she holding him down. She making he straight. He there. She's his number-one supporter. And he just dropped her like a hot potato when he saw me. Sh*t getting serious with us. This is why I don't deal with men who got b*tches... I don't know what you telling that b*tch."

Her relationship with new boo is her third after toxic relationship with Blueface. The West Coast rap star would allegedly go to jail following violating his probation becase of Rock. Blue is anticipated to be released from Los Angeles jail in late 2025.

Chrisean Rock New Man

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship has been turbulent from the start. They met in 2020 on Blue Girls Club, Blueface’s OnlyFans reality series, where Chrisean’s bold personality quickly earned her a music deal—and his attention. Their romance intensified as Chrisean tattooed his name multiple times and even replaced her missing front tooth with a prosthetic featuring his face.

Despite their chemistry, their relationship spiraled into chaos. Chrisean was arrested in 2022 for allegedly stealing Blueface’s car, and the pair frequently clashed in public, with family altercations adding fuel. Still, they stayed connected, collaborating musically and starring in the reality show Crazy in Love.

In 2023, Chrisean announced her pregnancy, which Blueface initially doubted due to infidelity claims. Their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, was born in September, and a DNA test later confirmed Blueface as the father. Even then, conflict remained. Chrisean released a diss track, “Mr. Take Ya B*tch,” with Lil Mabu, calling out Blueface and his manager.