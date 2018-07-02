new boo
- GossipQuavo Pops Out At Usher's Show With Rumored New BooDid Usher have another "steal your girl" moment or does Quavo have nothing to worry about?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAri Lennox & Reality Star Keith Manley II Make Their Romance IG OfficialAri's new man was on season nine of "Married at First Sight" in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRick Ross Vacations With New Boo In St. BarthsRick Ross' relationship with Dej Gabrielle has been confirmed. By Noah C
- MusicSoulja Boy & Instagram Model Claim Each Other's Love: New Couple AlertThe new couple is virtually official.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Responds To Rape Claims Against New Boyfriend With NSFW PicsNicki is comfortable in her right to wild out. By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Served Prison Time For Killing A Man: ReportNicki Minaj's new boyfriend's rap sheet is extensive.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent & Meek Mill Troll 6ix9ine's Girlfriend For Her Matching TattooThey're not buying her sudden loyalty.By Zaynab
- MusicHalsey Links With Younger Boo Post G-Eazy BreakupThey're (finally?) both moving on.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Introduces His New Girl's Booty To DJ AkademiksAssets bounce around, questions abound.By Zaynab
- MusicBryson Tiller Sparks Dating Rumours With Model Kendra BaileyBryson Tiller may have his love locked down. By Chantilly Post
- GossipBlac Chyna & New Mystery Man Look Happier Than EverBlac Chyna's glowing with her new man.By Chantilly Post
- SportsWho Is Devin Haney? 5 Things We Know About Blac Chyna's Rumoured ManThe tea on Blac Chyna's new fling. By Chantilly Post