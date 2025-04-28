Tokyo Toni Soft Launches A New Relationship

Looks like Tokyo Toni has love on her mind. The Internet Godmother shared a clip of her with a new love interest on social media over the weekend. While the relationship remains unconfirmed, the huge smile on Toni's face throughout the clip appears to assure a possible romance.

Tokyo Toni has led a life that has often played out in the public eye, with a string of relationships that have both captivated and puzzled fans. Her dating history includes multiple marriages, high-profile partnerships, and a candid exploration of her sexual identity.

One of her most significant relationships was with Marcellus Hunter. They began their romance in July 2009 and tied the knot on October 8, 2012.

Their marriage endured several difficulties, including a restraining order filed by Hunter in 2017, after allegations of threats from Toni. Despite these turbulent moments, the couple reconciled and remarried on Valentine’s Day in 2020, marking their fifth wedding.

Tokyo Toni’s New Boo

Before her union with Hunter, Toni was married to Phillip Kennedy from 1989 to 1995. In 1997, she briefly dated adult film star John E. Depth, though the relationship was short-lived. In 1987, Toni also had a relationship with Eric Holland, with whom she shares a daughter, Angela Renée, born in 1988.

Toni has been open about her bisexuality, embracing both men and women in her relationships. Her openness about her identity was further highlighted in 2019 when she hosted the dating show "Tokyo Toni: Finding Love ASAP." The show saw her pursue relationships with both genders, reflecting her inclusive and unapologetic approach to love.