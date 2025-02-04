GloRilla Claps Back After Tokyo Toni Called Her A Beyonce "Clout Chaser"

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla and Beyoncé seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Things quickly turned mean.

Beyonce won the big prize on Sunday. The legendary artist took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year after being nominated several times before. Other artists were overjoyed by Beyonce's win, and made their support clear. GloRilla was one of these artists. And Tokyo Toni didn't like it. The TV star got on Instagram to criticize Beyonce's acceptance speech. She then turned her sights on GloRilla, which led to a surprisingly heated exchange in the comment section.

Tokyo Toni insulted GloRilla's appearance point blank. "Gorilla," she said. "'Cause ain't nothing glowing about you, little one. Two feet tall... looking like a ten year old boy. Jumping up and down for a b*tch like that." She then claimed that GloRilla was "clout chasing" and playing up how excited she was for Queen Bey's victory. "They gotta do it," Toni asserted. "She not gonna do that for you." GloRilla did not waste a lot of time responding. She clapped back at Tokyo Toni and commented on her appearance. "Somebody call animal control," the rapper wrote.

GloRilla Insulted Tokyo Toni's Appearance On Instagram

GloRilla has made her fandom of Beyonce known. The rapper detailed her first time meeting the singer during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. Fittingly, their first encounter was at the previous Grammy Awards. "I was like, 'Oh sh*t!' I was kinda scared," she admitted. "They asked me can I talk to Beyonce and she let me in her room. I was like, 'Ahhhh!' And she always be so nice to me. I feel like she love me just as much as I love her. For real!." Then, in a comment seemingly tailor made to refute Tokyo Toni's claims, GloRilla gushed about Beyonce's aura.

"I get super geeked every time meet her," the rapper asserted. "I love Beyonce." GloRilla had plenty of time to celebrate on Sunday. Beyonce took home the Grammy for Best Country Album, becoming the first Black woman to do so. She also took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Her three wins bolster her already impressive record for most Grammy wins by any artist ever. She now has four more than conductor Sir Georg Solti.

