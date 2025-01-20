GloRilla Stuns In SNL Debut Performing Biggest Hits

GloRilla made a commanding debut on Saturday Night Live on January 18, joining host Dave Chappelle for an unforgettable night. The 25-year-old Memphis rapper captivated audiences with a theatrical performance, kicking off her set in an orange jumpsuit behind bars on a jail-themed stage. She performed “Yeah Glo!" as the scene transitioned into a porch backdrop. The hit song has been praised by the biggest names in entertainment, including LeBron James and Kevin Hart. The anthemic single has earned GloRilla two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the upcoming 2025 ceremony on February 2.

GloRilla returned to the stage for a medley set from Glorious. She performed “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Let Her Cook.” Dressed in a gleaming pink outfit, GloRilla radiated confidence and charisma, cementing her place as one of rap’s new stars. Glo joins a laundry list of female rappers to perform on SNL, including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Lauryn Hill. She is the first of Yo Gotti's CMG roster to perform on SNL.

GloRilla Wows With "Yeah Glo!" and "Let Her Cook" Performances On SNL

Her SNL debut comes just three months after the release of Glorious, an album that has solidified her status in the industry. The record spawned the hit single “TGIF,” which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking GloRilla’s highest-charting solo entry to date.