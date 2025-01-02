GloRilla, Tommy Richman, Kendrick Lamar, Sahbabii Made Tyler, The Creator's List Of Favorite 2024 Songs, See Who Else Made It

Tyler The Creator drops a list of his favorite songs in 2024.

Tyler, The Creator capped off 2024 by sharing his personal soundtrack for the year, a list of his favorite songs highlighting his eclectic taste and appreciation for music. Posting just hours before midnight on X (formerly Twitter), Tyler revealed 15 tracks that defined the past twelve months for him. The list featured an impressive mix of artists and genres. Kendrick Lamar's "GNX," GloRilla's "Hollon," and ScHoolboy Q's "Cooties" earned their spots alongside gems like Lupe Fiasco's introspective "Dominican Barber" and the soulful "Green Therapy" by Tommy Richman.

Tyler also gave a nod to Knxwledge’s atmospheric “uaintfrmhere.” Notably, he included his own track, "Judge Judy," among the selections. Addressing a fan who questioned this choice, Tyler replied, "Yeah, I like the music I make. I’m confused on the question." His candid response underscored his confidence and deep connection to his craft. In his post, Tyler expressed gratitude for the music that shaped his year, saying, “Thank you all for these songs. I’m so grateful I get to hear them. I love you. I want to eat them broooooo.”

Tyler, The Creator Thanks AzChike, GloRilla, Tommy Richman, David Miller, & More For Making His Favorite Songs of 2024

GloRilla had a huge 2024, which included collaborating with Tyler, The Creator, on the fan favorite, "Stickyy." She released her debut album, Glorious, in October. The album features T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, Sexyy Red, and more. Kendrick's mention on the list follows Tyler performing at the iconic Pop-Out concert headlined by Lamar.