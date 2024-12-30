Kendrick Lamar Associate Allegedly Pulled A Gun On Tyler The Creator

How far they've come since...

Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator are arguably the West Coast's two leaders in hip-hop right now, but they apparently have some bizarrely combative history before. Moreover, a resurfaced Instagram post from 2021 has many fans feeling curious, and it's from close K.Dot affiliate Lil L (also known as Euro Luxxk). It features the rapper alongside the CHROMAKOPIA creative and also includes some DM screenshots from JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem. "That’s the guy you pulled a gun out on on dern lol," he claimed to Lil L. "He was a kid at the time. I mean it’s crazy because the kid ended up being Tyler, The Creator lol."

Euro Luxxk couldn't believe what he was hearing, but JasonMartin remained steadfast in his claims. "At that time he was just a 14 year old kid I was doing a favor for […] Swear to God." However, we didn't get a lot of elaboration on why this alleged incident happened or what Tyler, The Creator or Kendrick Lamar might have to say about it. So for now, it's just a weird, curious, oddly funny, and fortunately irrelevant story given how much both artists respect each other.

For those unaware, even though Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator have no collaborations under their belt and haven't been super closely associated throughout their careers, the past 12 months or so changed that. The Compton lyricist and Baby Keem headlined Tyler's comeback Camp Flog Gnaw festival in 2023, which he announced via the duo's music video for "The Hillbillies." T popped out onstage for their performance of the collab to dance along with them, and Kendrick specifically thanked the former Odd Future frontman for the slot.