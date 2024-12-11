Tyler The Creator Reveals How His Appearance At Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Came Together

Entertainment: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tyler, The Creator poses with the award for best rap album for "Igor" in the photo room during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator says he had to fly in from Atlanta.

Tyler The Creator recently detailed how his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, came together. Speaking about the event with Billboard during a new interview published on Wednesday, Tyler revealed that he was in Atlanta working on his album, CHROMAKOPIA, and dropped everything to head back to his hometown for the show.

“I wasn’t even supposed to go — I was in Atlanta working on this album,” Tyler explained. “But I landed that morning and couldn’t miss this s–t. And I don’t even get FOMO at all, n—a — I’ll go to sleep. But I’m cool with Kenny and Dave [Free] and Tim [Hinshaw] from Free Lunch. So I went home, showered and ran straight there.” At the event, Tyler performed his iconic 2019 hit, “Earfquake," off of his acclaimed album, Igor. “I genuinely think I’m better at my R&B singing s–t as a whole than my rap s–t,” he added. “And those are usually my biggest records.”

Tyler The Creator Performs During Coachella

Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans on social media loved Tyler's performance at the event. "And now he got one of his memorable performances ever..," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the Billboard interview. Another requested a collaboration between Lamar and Tyler. "Ok Tyler, that's cool and all but can we get a song with Kendrick now?" they asked.

Tyler The Creator Poses For Billboard

Tyler was just one of many artists to make an appearance at The Pop Out. Others included Mustard, Ty Dolla Sign, Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, YG, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Dr. Dre, among others. Lamar capped off the night by performing his hit diss track, "Not Like Us," several times over. Check out Tyler The Creator's photoshoot with Billboard below.

