Tyler The Creator Explains Why He'd Ban Podcasts If He Were President

BYCole Blake239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator is tired of lazy opinions.

Tyler The Creator says that if he were President of the United States, he would ban the use of podcast mics. He explained his frustration with how many people confidently share their opinions on music through the medium of podcasts during an interview with Billboard published on Wednesday.

The topic arose while discussing Tyler's newest album, Chromakopia. The outlet explained that he enjoys engaging with fans on social media, but not when they simply say something is good or bad. “Expound on that f–king thought, b–ch,” Tyler says of the rampant opinions. “If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n—as.”

Read More: Tyler The Creator Reveals How His Appearance At Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Came Together

Tyler The Creator Attends The Premiere Of "Snowfall"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler, the Creator attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler discussed his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles concertThe Pop Out: Ken & Friends. “I wasn’t even supposed to go — I was in Atlanta working on this album,” Tyler explained. “But I landed that morning and couldn’t miss this s–t. And I don’t even get FOMO at all, n—a — I’ll go to sleep. But I’m cool with Kenny and Dave [Free] and Tim [Hinshaw] from Free Lunch. So I went home, showered and ran straight there.” At the event, Tyler performed his iconic 2019 hit, “Earfquake," off of his acclaimed album, Igor. “I genuinely think I’m better at my R&B singing s–t as a whole than my rap s–t,” he added. “And those are usually my biggest records.”

Tyler The Creator Poses For Billboard

Tyler dropped Chromakopia as his eighth studio album back in October. It features collaborations with Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Solange, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Thundercat, Baby Keem, and more. Check out Tyler The Creator's photoshoot for Billboard below.

Read More: Joe Budden Has A Strong Reaction To Tyler The Creator's Alleged Criticism Of Ian

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...