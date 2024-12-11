Tyler The Creator Explains Why He'd Ban Podcasts If He Were President

Tyler The Creator is tired of lazy opinions.

Tyler The Creator says that if he were President of the United States, he would ban the use of podcast mics. He explained his frustration with how many people confidently share their opinions on music through the medium of podcasts during an interview with Billboard published on Wednesday.

The topic arose while discussing Tyler's newest album, Chromakopia. The outlet explained that he enjoys engaging with fans on social media, but not when they simply say something is good or bad. “Expound on that f–king thought, b–ch,” Tyler says of the rampant opinions. “If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n—as.”

Tyler The Creator Attends The Premiere Of "Snowfall"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler, the Creator attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler discussed his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends. “I wasn’t even supposed to go — I was in Atlanta working on this album,” Tyler explained. “But I landed that morning and couldn’t miss this s–t. And I don’t even get FOMO at all, n—a — I’ll go to sleep. But I’m cool with Kenny and Dave [Free] and Tim [Hinshaw] from Free Lunch. So I went home, showered and ran straight there.” At the event, Tyler performed his iconic 2019 hit, “Earfquake," off of his acclaimed album, Igor. “I genuinely think I’m better at my R&B singing s–t as a whole than my rap s–t,” he added. “And those are usually my biggest records.”

Tyler The Creator Poses For Billboard