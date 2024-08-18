Joe Budden Has A Strong Reaction To Tyler The Creator's Alleged Criticism Of Ian

BYGabriel Bras Nevares633 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Tyler, the Creator attends the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Joe Budden said that he understands why folks like Tyler, The Creator have the view they have, yet Tyler never conclusively identified Ian.

Tyler, The Creator's recent interview with Maverick Carter stirred the pot, to say the least. His comments on an unnamed white rapper (perhaps a stand-in for many white artists) rubbed many fans the wrong way, especially fans of Ian. People thought that Tyler was talking about him when he spoke on white rappers mocking hip-hop, particularly the styles of MCs like Gucci Mane and Future. This is what led people to Ian, but the Hawthorne native never explicitly identified him in any way, so this is all pretty out of context. Nevertheless, The Joe Budden Podcast's thoughts on Tyler's remarks are the same either way, and they discussed the implications of this conversation.

"I don't know who the f**k Ian is," Joe Budden's thoughts on the Tyler, The Creator debate began. "When I was younger, I used to shame my older cousins and uncles for not being so in tune with what was going on in hip-hop. They was old and washed. Now that I'm old and washed, I really appreciate not being in tune with whoever the f**k Ian is.

Read More: Quavo Teams Up With Ian And Teases Upcoming Collaboration

The Joe Budden Podcast Speaks On Tyler, The Creator & Ian

"You n***as got to do a little [more]," Joe Budden continued. "My famous people guard is up, y'all got to do a little more before I start running around saying 'Ian.' Who the f**k is Ian? Alright. Rest in peace Mac Miller, for sure, and couldn't agree with him more on that point [about Mac and Eminem being more genuine]. I don't know enough about Ian, but what I can say about Mac Miller, Russ, Eminem: they love this s**t. They live it. MC Shan produced "Informer"? I used to f**k with Snow before I knew race played such a huge factor in the country."

Elsewhere, the podcast hosts also talked about trusted individuals in the industry pushing these white rappers and about the respectable tendency of some white MCs to not pretend like they're a part of the culture. We know that Tyler, The Creator definitely struck a chord in Ian's manager, who called him out amid all the speculation. Even if Ian wasn't the intended target here, it's no wonder why people pushed him to the forefront of the drama.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Wants To Apologize To Eminem For His Initial Harsh Criticism Of "Recovery"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...