Ian's Manager Calls Out Tyler, The Creator After Alleged Interview Diss

Ian's manager didn't hold back.

Tyler, The Creator isn't shy when it comes to sharing his opinion. He's been an outspoken person since he was famous. Nothing has changed, despite the fact that he's now one of the most revered artists of his generation. He still highlights the things he has a problem with, and the specific people who embody said problem. Enter Ian. Tyler, The Creator didn't mention the breakout rapper by name, but he did make it very clear that he has an issue with a guy who fits Ian's description. Ian's manager didn't appreciate it.

The revelation came about during Tyler, The Creator's recent appearance on Spring Hill. He broke into a discussion about a "white kid" that has recently become huge for what he considers to be all the wrong reasons. "This white kid. Regular Caucasian man," Tyler noted. "And he's like mocking Future and Gucci Mane... like rap music." Tyler, The Creator then expressed confusion over why people are supporting the rapper in question. "People are like, 'this sh*t hard,'" he explained. "It's not even like satire... I hold rap music so close to my heart. This sh*t changed my life and everyone's life around me." The perceived disses against Ian did not go over well with the rapper's manager, Bu Thiam.

Ian's Manager Said Tyler, The Creator Sounded 'Old'

Thiam, who is Akon's brother in addition to being a talent manager, clapped back at Tyler, The Creator. He attempted to shut down Tyler's claim that Ian copies the likes of Future and other Atlanta emcees. In Thiam's estimation, Ian is simply taking influence. The same way that, say, Tyler, The Creator does when he emulates Pharrell Williams. Thiam also noted that he was from the ATL. "Yo, I signed Ian and I'm from Atlanta," the manager wrote on his Instagram Story. "He sounds nothing like Gucci or Future lol. It's called influence."