Tyler, The Creator Wants To Apologize To Eminem For His Initial Harsh Criticism Of "Recovery"

Tyler wants to make things right with Slim Shady.

Tyler, The Creator and Eminem have a bit of a complicated relationship with one another. Growing up, the former was a huge fan of the latter. In fact, he cites him as one of his influences for getting into hip-hop. During this new interview with Maverick Carter via his show, Mavericks with Mav Carter on YouTube, Tyler talks about how the Detroit legend taught him the basics. "I love Eminem. That dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing and storytelling and things like that". While this adoration still remains true, as we learn later in this chat, the last several years would have you thinking otherwise.

One of Em's biggest supporters has been uber critical over the last several years of his records, especially toward the end of the 2010s. The Death of Slim Shady MC also respected Tyler when he started getting to the industry, so when he heard these digs, Em felt bothered and hurt. It led him to eventually diss the multi-hyphenate on "Fall" which is on his Kamikaze record. Since that time, it seems these two have been pretty silent on each other up until today. After essentially just growing up and being more understanding, Tyler feels really awful and guilty for what he's said. He specifically cites his initial harsh dismissal of Recovery, one of Em's most personal records to date.

Tyler, The Creator & Eminem Have Not Always Been On The Best Terms

Tyler credits the Netlfix series Painkillers for helping him realize how unfair he was being to someone who was battling a lot to put out a project like that. "When [Recovery] came out I f——g hated it. Publicly was like, ‘This s*** is wack.’ Didn’t like it and after watching [Painkillers] I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that because thinking from his perspective someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in life where that’s behind him and me implying, ‘Nah, this s–t is wack'". Later, he adds, "He probably felt like I was attacking him. I thought I was just like, ‘I don’t like the music.’ He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him. Now I feel so bad about saying that stuff because my perspective was so limited".