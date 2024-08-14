USHER Postpones Opening Night Of "Past Present Future Tour" With Heartfelt Message

As to be expected, the reactions to this last-minute news have been mixed.

USHER, even 30 years and change into his career, is still a performer that's in high demand. The Super Bowl, his residence in Las Vegas, ESSENCE, and Paris around this time last year are just few stages he's rocked over the last 12 months. Additionally, USHER is someone who wants to give his very best for any venue he plays at. So, it's why he's deciding to postpone the opening night of his Past Present Future tour. Unfortunately, the notice is very last minute, as the things were supposed to get underway tonight in one of the many places he calls home, Atlanta.

The enormous trek across the United States is for his most recent record, COMING HOME. If you remember, it was released hours after his halftime performance. Initially, the set of dates was going to start on the 20th in Washington, D.C. But he added a handful of extra stops just a few days after revealing the tour, according to Rated R&B. Unfortunately, it's unclear when he will hit the road. But for now, USHER had a heartfelt message to share about the reason for this decision.

USHER Just Wants To Give His Fans His Best Stuff

"For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well. Which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal,” USHER began. "You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best".