Usher Thanks Fans For Making His Super Bowl Performance The Most Watched Ever

There's a pretty good chance that over the weekend you watched Usher perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show. During the game itself, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs delivered a thriller against the San Francisco 49ers. The game couldn't even determine a winner in four quarters and required an overtime period in order to finish. Chiefs fans and Swifties alike were thrilled when Patrick Mahomes threw a game-winning touchdown to take home the team's second straight Super Bowl title.

But right in the middle of the exciting game, Usher took the stage. The R&B legend unpacked some of the biggest hits of his decades-long career of smash commercial successes. He also had a variety of musical collaborators on board for the performance helping to show off the variety of sounds he's been able to tackle in his discography. In the wake of the big game, reports emerged that it was the most-watched Super Bowl and most-watched Halftime show of all time. An astounding 129.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the singer's big performance. Check out his response to the big numbers below, thanking each one of the fans who tuned in.

Read More: Summer Walker Was Downright Giddy At Usher's Las Vegas Show

Usher Reacts To His Super Bowl Performance Numbers

Despite the massive viewer numbers, fans were surprised by just how little Usher was paid for his Halftime show. Technically, his payday was just under $700, far less than he's likely used to receiving for performances. But as you'd expect, there's a catch. He's expected to make over $100 million from his increased streams, endorsements, and concert ticket sales spawning from the big day.

Usher also found the time during his busy weekend to get married to his girlfriend. Initial reports that they merely got a marriage license while in Sin City were eventually replaced by confirmation that the pair had, in fact, gotten married. What do you think of Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show performance being one of the most viewed of all time? Did you tune in to watch his show over the weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Usher's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]