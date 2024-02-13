Usher Made Just $671 At The Super Bowl, But There Is A Catch

Over the weekend, Usher took to one of the biggest stages in all of music. He stepped up to perform during this year's Super Bowl Halftime show. He delivered most of his biggest hits with an impressive array of guests for the performance. As is often the case with Halftime shows it was a MAJOR undertaking featuring dozens and dozens of performers and dancers in addition to an impressive level of spectacle in the stage design itself. But apparently so much of the budget was spent on other things that there wasn't much left for the singer at the center of it all.

According to new reports, Usher was paid just $671 for his performance. It's a far cry from the kinds of paydays he's likely used to pulling in from his performances. But as you'd expect, there's a catch. Performing on one of the largest possible stages comes with its own kind of benefits. A different new report emerged after the Super Bowl, citing it as the most-watched big game ever. As a result, Usher is expected to rake in more than $100 million between increased streams of his music, tickets to his upcoming tour, and endorsements stemming from the performance.

Usher's Halftime Show Earnings

A lot of the money he's expected to make will come from increased streams of some of the classic hits he performed. It's not uncommon to see artists experience a massive bump in streams following major televised performances. Just this week decades-old tracks from Tracy Chapman and Billy Joel returned to the Hot 100 following their performances at the Grammys.

But some of his streams will come from his new album Coming Home. In conjunction with his Super Bowl performance Usher also dropped his first new studio album since 2016. The project was led off by his biggest hit single in years "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

