Usher Impresses Social Media With Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher took his catalogue of hits to the Super Bowl on Sunday night in Las Vegas. His performance featured elaborate choreography, appearances from numerous stars, a roller-skating segment, and more. In turn, the highly-anticipated show generated plenty of responses on social media.

"Usher is singing, dancing, and skating with a live open mic.. Not depending on tracks - but actually singing, dancing, and skating live… Some people can’t comprehend the amount of hard work, dedication, and focus — it takes to achieve this level of excellence," one user wrote on Twitter. "Do you know the level of skill it takes to steadily hold your position AND hit choreographed movement in sync on roller skates?!" another user posted.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

Usher & Alicia Keys Perform During The Super Bowl

US singer-songwriter Usher (L) and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys perform during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of the reactions stemmed from Alicia Keys' appearance during the show and an intimate embrace Usher shared with the iconic singer. Swizz Beatz, who is married to Keys, addressed the moment on Instagram afterward. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings." Check out fans' responses to the Halftime Show below.

Fans React To Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Chiefs finished the night as back-to-back champions after coming from behind to defeat the 49ers 25-22 on the final drive of overtime. It's the team's third Super Bowl win since drafting Patrick Mahomes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Which Song Will Usher Open His Super Bowl Halftime Show With?

[Via]