Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss And Dedicate Songs To Each Other In The Club After Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift was a massive part of Super Bowl 58 and for good reason. Of course, she is currently dating Travis Kelce which has been a huge narrative this season. Although everyone who is not a Chiefs fan has hated the attention, others have enjoyed it. Overall, the Swifties have taken up football and have even begun watching New Heights just to get Taylor updates. Well, last night, the Swifties were in Kelce's corner as he played against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Despite being down 10 points in the first half, the Chiefs won 25-22, in overtime.

Overall, this was a game that had a lot of ups and downs. However, the overtime was spectacular. Moreover, Kelce came through with over 90 yards after not doing much in the first half. He played a phenomenal game and Swift was there to watch him. After the game, the two headed out to the club and as you can imagine, videos of this hit the internet. Below, you can see the two dedicating songs to each other. Furthermore, the two kissed to "Love Story" which was a nice way to cap things off.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had A Lot To Celebrate

Some thought that Kelce would propose to Taylor after the Super Bowl. However, it is probably too soon in their relationship for that to happen. Instead, it appears as though Kelce just wants to take his time. Perhaps if they go all the way to the Super Bowl next year, Kelce will come out and propose then. For now, he just wants to enjoy his big win with his family. Jason Kelce and his parents were at the game yesterday, and there is no doubt it was a big day for everyone. You can't help but be excited to see Kelce get that third ring.

Did you watch the Super Bowl? If so, were you happy with the result? Let us know, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

