Who Has Taylor Swift Dated?

Taylor Swift is arguably the most successful and influential pop artist of our time. She has won 11 Grammys, sold over 200 million records worldwide, and broken countless records with her chart-topping albums and singles. And who could forget the Eras Tour, which is still hitting city to city and projected to generate nearly $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone? And we could go on and on. But at the core of her success are the muses who've inspired the endless catalog of hits she's produced for over a decade. So, let's break down the question: who are the love interests inspiring the pop star's music? From Joe Jonas to recent rumors of Travis Kelce, here is a rundown of all the men that Taylor Swift has reportedly dated.

Read More: Taylor Swift Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?

Taylor Swift's First Reported Fling: Joe Jonas (2008)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas's relationship was short-lived, dating for about three months in 2008. They reportedly met through mutual friends and hit it off right away. However, Taylor reveals that their relationship ended abruptly when Joe broke up with her in a 25-second phone call. Taylor also said that she wrote the song "Forever & Always" about him.

Read More: Taylor Swift Eggs On Travis Kelce Dating Rumors With Her Latest Fashion Statement

Lucas Till (2009)

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 16: Lucas Till attends the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival Opening Ceremony on June 16, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lucas Till played Taylor Swift's love interest in the music video for her song "You Belong With Me." However, they first introduced themselves to each other on the Hannah Montana: The Movie set, where Taylor had a cameo role. Although the length of their relationship was never specified, they dated for a short while and decided to call it off because they worked better as friends.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift attend the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings during the game on October 25, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner, known by their relationship name of Taylor Squared by their fans, met while filming Valentine's Day, where they played high school sweethearts. They dated for a few months but reportedly broke up because Taylor Lautner was more into Taylor Swift than she was into him. Taylor Swift allegedly wrote the song "Back to December" as an apology to him, where she expressed regret for breaking his heart.

Read More: Taylor Swift’s Ex-BF Taylor Lautner Thought Kanye West VMAs Moment Was A “Skit”

John Mayer (2009-2010)

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: John Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 presented by H&M at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Clear Channel Radio New York)

Taylor Swift and John Mayer had a brief fling in late 2009 and early 2010. They collaborated on the song "Half of My Heart," which appeared on John's album Battle Studies. However, their relationship ended when John reportedly dumped Taylor via email. Taylor then wrote the song "Dear John," where she accused him of playing with her emotions and being too old for her, as she was 19 and he was 32.

Cory Monteith (2010)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Cory Monteith and singer Taylor Swift attend the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

Taylor Swift and the late Glee star Cory Monteith dated for about a month in 2010. They were spotted together at a Grammys party and on a date at a Hollywood bowling alley. The pair reportedly decided to stay friends after their romance ended. Taylor allegedly wrote the song “Mine” about him, where she sings about a love that could have been. Cory's mother has even posted Instagram stories of them together with the song playing.

Read More: Austin Reaves Confirms Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Were False

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010-2011)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal had a whirlwind romance in late 2010 and early 2011. They were spotted spending Thanksgiving together, holding hands in New York City, and drinking coffee in Nashville. However, their relationship fizzled out after a few months, reportedly because Jake got cold feet and broke up with Taylor through text. Taylor allegedly wrote several songs about him on her album Red, including "All Too Well," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and "The Last Time."

Harry Styles (2012-2014)

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM FOR USA SALES: Contact Randy Bauer (310) 910-1113 bauergriffinsales@gmail.com FOR UK SALES: Contact Caroline 44 207 431 1598 MUST BYLINE: EROTEME.CO.UK Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are seen walking around Central Park NON-EXCLUSIVE December 02, 2012 Job: 121202NZ1 New York, NY USA www.bauergriffin.com www.bauergriffinonline.com

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had an on-and-off relationship from late 2012 to early 2014. They met at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards and started dating soon after. They were seen kissing in Times Square on New Year's Eve, skiing in Utah, and vacationing in the Caribbean. However, they also had their share of drama, like when Harry reportedly cheated on Taylor and when they had a heated argument in the British Virgin Islands that led to their breakup. Taylor allegedly wrote several songs about him on her album 1989, including "Style," "Out of the Woods," and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

Read More: Selena Gomez Details Why She And Taylor Swift Have Such A Tight Bond

Calvin Harris (2015-2016)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Singer Taylor Swift (L) and DJ Calvin Harris attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were one of the most popular celebrity couples of 2015 and 2016. They met at the Brit Awards and started dating in 2015. Harris and Swift celebrated their first anniversary with a tropical getaway and a locket engraved with the date. They also collaborated on the hit song "This Is What You Came For," which Taylor co-wrote under a pseudonym. However, their relationship ended in June 2016, reportedly because Calvin felt overshadowed by Taylor's fame and success.

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Actor Tom Hiddleston attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston had a brief but intense romance in the summer of 2016. They met at the Met Gala, where they danced together and sparked rumors of a flirtation. The then-couple was seen kissing on a beach in Rhode Island just two weeks after Taylor's breakup with Calvin. They then traveled the world together, meeting each other's families and friends. Tom even wore a tank top that said "I <3 T.S." at Taylor's iconic Fourth of July party. However, their relationship ended in September 2016, reportedly because Tom wanted to make it more public than Taylor was comfortable with.

Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift: A Six-Year Romance (2016-2023)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at Zuma restaurant on October 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were in a long-term relationship that began in late 2016. They met at the Met Gala, where they exchanged phone numbers and started texting. Alwyn and Swift kept their relationship low-key and private, avoiding the paparazzi and social media for the majority of their relationship. They only made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Taylor and Joe even won a Grammy for the six songs they co-wrote and produced during that time, which appeared on Taylor's album Folklore. It was reportedly a cordial breakup, with the speculations that the relationship had just run its course.

Matt Healy (2023)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy were rumored to be hanging out in 2023, not long after her split from ex Joe Alwyn. The two met at the Brit Awards in 2014, but allegedly didn’t start dating until 2023, when fans noticed Matt attended Taylor's Eras Tour concerts in Nashville. While the romance was never officially confirmed, multiple sources have claimed that the rumor is true, and public sightings of the two hanging out surfaced on the internet. But their relationship was doomed from the start, as Matt was accused of inappropriate behavior both at his concerts and on social media. Their relationship ended soon after it started, and Taylor moved on with her dating life.

Read More: The Controversy About Ice Spice & Taylor Swift’s Collab: All The Drama Surrounding “Karma (Remix)”

Recent Rumors Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (2023)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the latest couple to make headlines in 2023. They met at the Super Bowl, where Taylor performed the halftime show, and Travis played for the Kansas City Chiefs. They were seen flirting backstage and exchanging phone numbers. Speculations of their romance spread like wildfire when Taylor was recently seen at a Chiefs game with Travis's mom. Though there is no telling how long the pair will last, one thing's for sure: In the ever-evolving narrative of Taylor's life and music, her love stories continue to captivate and inspire her fans, leaving us eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the romantic journey of the iconic pop star.

[via] [via]