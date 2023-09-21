Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Rumors

Travis Kelce has made his first statement on rumors that he is dating Taylor Swift. “I’ll tell you what: It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court, and you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, and see which one’s a little more lit.' So we’ll see what happens in the near future," Kelce told Pat McAfee.

The statement comes less than 24 hours after a source within Swift's camp appeared to confirm the rumors. The individual, who spoke with The Messenger, confirmed the pair were seeing each other but that it wasn't anything serious right now. "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing how things go."

Read More: NFL commentator jokes about Taylor Swift rumors during Chiefs game

Stephen A. Smith Approves Of Kelce And Swift

Before Kelce's appearance on Pat McAfee's show, Stephen A. was discussing the rumors on First Take. "He could do worse and that's saying a lot because look up the name Kayla Nicole. I'm a fan. She knows that. You know what I'm saying. No shade on her whatsoever. Having said that, he knows that. You understand what I'm saying? But having said that, she knows that too. Travis Kelce's a good brother, man. I love me some Travis Kelce. That's his business. I don't know what's going on. But anything that makes Travis Kelce happy, I am a supporter of," Stephen told Mina Kimes.

Meanwhile, former pairing support Dave Portnoy appears to have soured on the rumors. On September 19, Portnoy wrote an op-ed for Barstool entitled "I Now Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout". Furthermore, Portnoy doubled down on the notion after Jason Kelce joked on Philly sports radio that the rumors about his brother and Swift were true. "Again side with Keegs. Im sick and tired of the Kelce brothers. Kelce "Confirms" Travis & Taylor Swift Are Dating, Another Day Where I Have To Give The Kelce Brothers Attention That They Don't Deserve," Portnoy wrote on X.

Read More: Swifties say Swift's necklace is Travis Kelce hint

[via]