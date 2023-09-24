Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Rumors Grow After Singer Attends Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game against the Bears, rocking a team jersey while watching the game from a luxury box. Swift could be seen reacting happily to appearing on the broadcast while hanging out with Kelce's mom. It comes a few days after Travis Kelce, whom Swift is rumored to be romantically linked with, publicly invited Swift to attend. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Both Swift and Kelce have had their fun with the rumors in recent weeks. “I’ll tell you what: It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff," Kelce told McAfee just before inviting Swift to Arrowhead. Meanwhile, Swift recently wore a necklace containing an opal, Kelce's birthstone.

Read More: Jason Kelce Jokingly Confirms Rumors About His Brother

Swift And Kelce Confirmed?

Earlier this week, a source reportedly confirmed the relationship. The individual, who spoke with The Messenger, confirmed the pair were seeing each other but that it wasn't anything serious right now. "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing how things go."

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith even got in on the action this week. "He could do worse and that's saying a lot because look up the name Kayla Nicole. I'm a fan. She knows that. You know what I'm saying. No shade on her whatsoever. Having said that, he knows that. You understand what I'm saying? But having said that, she knows that too. Travis Kelce's a good brother, man. I love me some Travis Kelce. That's his business. I don't know what's going on. But anything that makes Travis Kelce happy, I am a supporter of," Smith told Mina Kimes. Earlier this year, Smith revealed he had spent $20,000 to take his daughters and their friends to the Eras Tour. Later, Smith called it "the best concert" of his life.

Read More: Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline Reportedly Dating

[via]