Travis Kelce’s Ex Doubles Down On Cheating Claims

Maya Benberry, the now-viral ex of Travis Kelce, has addressed various claims she made earlier in the week about Kelce and his rumored new boo, Taylor Swift. "I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter, I got asked about my relationship & spoke on it because I can. I don’t think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page,” Benberry said. The life coach had gotten backlash for liking a comment on social media that called Swift a five out of ten.

Benberry and Kelce dated after she won his 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce. However, she has since said that Kelce was "not the man for her" and alleged that he cheated on her. “Lastly…what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity. You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth.” Kelce reportedly cheated on Benberry with his long-time ex Kayla Nichole. However, sources have denied the cheating rumors and said Benberry is exaggerating her relationship with Kelce.

Kelce Riding High Of Swift Rumors

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce jerseys experienced a 400% increase in sales earlier this week as the rumors that he was dating Taylor Swift were all but confirmed. Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game against the Bears, rocking a team jersey while watching the game from a luxury box. Swift could be seen reacting happily to appearing on the broadcast while hanging out with Kelce's mom. It came a few days after Kelce publicly invited Swift to attend. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kelce saw his social media following increase by 300,000 as Swifties turned their attention to the star tight end. Kelce did not explicitly confirm the rumors that they were dating but did speak on Swift during his latest podcast episode. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans." The Chiefs absolutely crushed the Bears 41-10.

