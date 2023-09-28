Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Love It Up In New Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, teammates, and his rumored new boo.

All this comes after Swift accepted Kelce's invite to attend the Chiefs' home game against the Bears last weekend. The musical superstar was seen vibing with Kelce's mom in a luxury box during the 41-10 win. After the game, the pair were seen holding hands as they walked through the locker room and out to Kelce's car.

Kelce's Ex Maintains Cheating Rumors

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one of Kelce's exes has continued to go after the tight end. Maya Benberry, who briefly dated Kelce in 2016 after winning his dating show, recently doubled down on claims that Kelce was unfaithful. However, she also denies rumors that she "hates" Swift. "I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter, I got asked about my relationship & spoke on it because I can. I don’t think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page. Lastly…what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity. You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth," Benberry wrote on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Kelce addressed Swift's appearance on his most recent podcast episode. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans," Kelce told his co-host and brother, Jason. We're not permitted to post the images of Swift and Kelce's PDA directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

