Rick Ross Thirsts Over Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Rick Ross is an artist who is well-established as a legend at this point. Although he hasn't dropped a project in a while, he hasn't had the need to. He is working on his various businesses, his ranch, and his car collection. What more can a man ask for out of life? Overall, Ross is someone that people still keep tabs on, and he makes it easy on social media. Typically, the artist is on Instagram where he gives financial advice to his followers. Moreover, he likes to flex his real estate, which ultimately serves as motivation for some people.

Recently, however, Ross seemingly shifted his focus to thirsting in the comments of an Instagram post. If you have been paying attention to Travis Kelce, you know he may or may not be dating Taylor Swift. This has subsequently led to reports about his ex-girlfriends. One of his exes reportedly sent a warning to Swift, noting that he is a cheater. Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole is unbothered as she continues to post to IG. This is where Rick Ross comes into the picture.

Read More: Rick Ross Flaunts His Brand New One-Of-One Mercedes-Benz Maybach

Rick Ross Creeping In The Comments

After Kayla Nicole posted a photo of herself in a black bikini and a large hat, Rick Ross decided to take to the comments section. His response was short and sweet, although the intention seemed pretty clear. "Your future bright," he said matter of factly. Sure, it isn't a lot, but in a vacuum, this is pretty funny. It's an interesting way of thirsting over someone, without actually going saying anything too NSFW. As for Travis Kelce, he probably doesn't care about this. After all, Taylor Swift just came to his game on Sunday.

No one really knows what to make of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift show. They are playing coy with their relationship status, and that likely will not change. Either way, it has been very interesting to follow. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Rick Ross Proudly Flexes His Private Jet Parked Beside Donald Trump’s