Rick Ross Flaunts His Brand New One-Of-One Mercedes-Benz Maybach

Rick Ross is back to display all of his different fortunes once again in a recent video. HipHopDX got a hold of some footage of Rozay showing off a gorgeous new whip. Ross is known for his gargantuan car collection, as he famously held a car show earlier this year. Besides the cars, though, the rapper has his massive mansions and Wingstop locations, which is why people are going to be studying him in school. Just a few weeks ago, the Georgia State University College of Law announced that their will be a course on Ross' business ventures.

The man behind this idea is the university's professor Mo Ivory. The name of the class is called "The Legal Life of Rick Ross," which is currently underway for the fall 2023 semester. It is a pretty incredible accomplishment for the "Hustlin'" rapper, especially because other billionaires, Diddy and Jay-Z, cannot even add that to their resumes. Maybe, Ross got this brand-new car to celebrate his one-of-one achievement.

Rick Ross Flexes His Maybach: Watch

This new Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach is a top-flight sedan in the brand's lineup, but that was not enough for Ross. He decided to get it custom-made in collaboration with Champion Motoring. They specialize in selling expensive and custom vehicles and are based in San Diego, California. In his video of him flaunting his Maybach, he says, "It’s made it here baby, it’s made it here. One of one... Y'all see that in the middle. Come on now. It’s the biggest." It is certainly a great spec and we congratulate Ross on his new purchase.

