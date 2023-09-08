Lil Kim Lands “Ebony” Cover, Fans Hardly Recognize Rap Legend

The magazine recruited Kim to appear on their “50 Years of Hip-Hop” issue, but the internet isn’t impressed with what they’re seeing.

BYHayley Hynes
Though she's one of the most well-known figures in hip-hop, Lil Kim's life has been anything but easy. The New Yorker has maintained her confidence despite all the trauma she's endured from her past relationships, not to mention simply being a woman in the industry. Like many other celebrities, she's obviously undergone some cosmetic procedures over the years, altering her facial structure significantly. Not everyone is a fan of the work Kim has done, but nevertheless, her biggest fans remain loyal. Their dedication to the 49-year-old is precisely why so many are raising concerns regarding her latest magazine cover.

On Friday (September 8), images began circulating online unveiling the "Magic Stick" artist's shoot for Ebony Magazine. From far away, Kim looks radiant in a revealing pin, satin garment. However, upon closer inspection, it's evident that her face has undergone severe editing – and not very good editing at that. The multi-talent looks far more masculine in this photo than we've seen in any others she's shared recently. She also looks to be a completely different ethnicity, causing countless Twitter trolls to crack jokes.

Lil Kim's Ebony Magazine Cover Unveiled

"The entire staff deserves JAIL," one user criticized the team at Ebony. "IKYFL. This is egregious. Why is Kim looking like she’s been generated by AI," another concerned person chimed in. To be fair, the fashionista does look almost completely artificial on the "50 Years of Hip-Hop" commemorative cover, though it's unclear if that's what she was going for.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter users are saying about Lil Kim's shocking Ebony cover shoot. Do you think that the rap diva had final approval of the images before they went public, or is she just as taken aback as fans have been after finding them online today? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

