Rick Ross’ Career & Legal Dealings To Be Focus Of New Law School Course

A new course at the Georgia State University College of Law will analyze the career and legal dealings of Rick Ross. Professor Mo Ivory will teach “The Legal Life of Rick Ross” for the fall 2023 semester.

“As a lover of rap music, Hip-Hop culture and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Ivory said, as noted by AllHipHop. “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY. Awards – Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rick Ross endorsed the class in a statement. “The ‘Biggest’ meets the classroom,” he said. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustling.” The course will go in-depth on various contracts from throughout Ross’ career. It is the latest in a series of courses on celebrities titled “Legal Life of.” Ludacris, Steve Harvey, and Kandi Burruss, have been covered in previous years. They are part of the curriculum for the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative which focuses on entertainment, sports, media, and intellectual property law.

Outside of his music career, Ross is an avid investor. He owns 25 Wingstop locations, several Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, and is a partner in Sovereign Brands. The Georgia State University College of Law isn’t the only school offering courses on hip-hop artists. In 2021, the University of Toronto held classes on Drake and The Weeknd.

