- MusicRick Ross' $30 Million Mansion Only Cost Him A Fraction Of That, He RevealsThe impressive Fayetteville, GA property boasts a staggering 120 rooms.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: WatchThe couple thankfully weren't home at the time.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicT.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: WatchWhile the rapper said his female passenger was "getting on his nerves," she never actually appears in the video of the incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYSL RICO: Young Thug & Co-Defendants Begin Trial With Opening Statements In GeorgiaThugger has been waiting for this moment since he was arrested on May 9th, 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRuss' House Robbed: Loses Guns, Purses & His Girlfriend's Mercedes-BenzThe rapper called local authorities when he noticed unidentified men breaking into his home on his security cameras.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Will Not Be Banned From Chatham County, Georgia, Judge RulesQuando Rondo earned a legal victory, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Visits Georgia State University To Speak With Law StudentsRick Ross spoke with students taking a course on his career at GSU.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuando Rondo Faces Potential Ban From HometownProsectuors are trying to keep the rapper out of Savannah, Georgia.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsGunna's Former Attorney Asks For Defendant In Donald Trump RICO Case To Have Trial SeveredRay Smith's legal team has cited the YSL RICO trial as precedent.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDonald Trump: Everything We Know About His ArrestFormer President Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia on August 24 on RICO charges stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.By Tamara McCullough
- MusicRick Ross' Career & Legal Dealings To Be Focus Of New Law School CourseA new law school course will be going in-depth on the career of Rick Ross.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsYoung Thug & Donald Trump Indicted On RICO Charges By The Same District AttorneyFani Willis is at the head of some of the biggest criminal cases in Georgia.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Arrested On Drug ChargesQuando Rondo is reportedly behind bars in Chatham County.By Caroline Fisher
- GramRick Ross Announces The Winners Of His Car ShowRoss gave the winners prizes equaling over $300,000.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureGucci Mane And Meek Mill Perform At Rick Ross' Smash Hit Car ShowThe 2023 Rick Ross Car Show went off without a hitch on June 3.By Ben Mock
- SportsGeorgia Bulldogs Decline White House InvitationThe back-to-back NCAA football champions won't be visiting Joe Biden.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Reportedly "Awake & Alert" At Georgia HospitalAccording to close sources who spoke to People, the actor's health is steadily improving.By Gabriel Bras Nevares