Rick Ross' $30 Million Mansion Only Cost Him A Fraction Of That, He Reveals

The impressive Fayetteville, GA property boasts a staggering 120 rooms.

BYCaroline Fisher
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - Houston, TX

It's no secret that Rick Ross has a lot of cash, but evidently, he hasn't made it all purely from his music career. During a recent chat with Dwyane Wade on The Why podcast, he chatted about investing, revealing that he's always had a strong sense of where to put his money. In the clip, he explains that his sprawling 120-room "Promise Land" estate in Fayetteville, GA was purchased for only $5.9 million. While that's certainly no measly chunk of change, it's just a drop in the bucket of what it's currently worth.

"When I bought the Promise Land I paid $5.9 million for it," he explains. "It was estimated at over $30 million the last time we had it [appraised]." Not everybody saw Ross' vision at first, however. According to him, his mother Tommie Roberts wasn't convinced that the property was a wise purchase. "She's like, 'Will, the house got a damn 120 rooms. What the hell are you gonna do with 120 rooms?'"

Read More: Tia Kemp Blasts Rick Ross, Reveals He Wanted More Kids In Questionable Rant

Rick Ross Chats About His "Promise Land" Property

Luckily, Rick Ross knew that his mother would see the bigger picture eventually. "I knew as long as I had that conversation with her I could convince her... She's got my back regardless," he says. "When she stopped questioning me and just looking at me... Because I don't know, I don't have the answer every time." Clearly, Rick Ross had the answer at least that time, as his property is now worth nearly five times as much as what he originally paid for it.

What do you think of Rick Ross revealing that his property in Georgia is now worth nearly five times as much as he paid for it? Are you surprised? What about his mother questioning the purchase in the beginning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Mogul

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.