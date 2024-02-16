Rick Ross' $30 Million Mansion Only Cost Him A Fraction Of That, He Reveals

It's no secret that Rick Ross has a lot of cash, but evidently, he hasn't made it all purely from his music career. During a recent chat with Dwyane Wade on The Why podcast, he chatted about investing, revealing that he's always had a strong sense of where to put his money. In the clip, he explains that his sprawling 120-room "Promise Land" estate in Fayetteville, GA was purchased for only $5.9 million. While that's certainly no measly chunk of change, it's just a drop in the bucket of what it's currently worth.

"When I bought the Promise Land I paid $5.9 million for it," he explains. "It was estimated at over $30 million the last time we had it [appraised]." Not everybody saw Ross' vision at first, however. According to him, his mother Tommie Roberts wasn't convinced that the property was a wise purchase. "She's like, 'Will, the house got a damn 120 rooms. What the hell are you gonna do with 120 rooms?'"

Rick Ross Chats About His "Promise Land" Property

Luckily, Rick Ross knew that his mother would see the bigger picture eventually. "I knew as long as I had that conversation with her I could convince her... She's got my back regardless," he says. "When she stopped questioning me and just looking at me... Because I don't know, I don't have the answer every time." Clearly, Rick Ross had the answer at least that time, as his property is now worth nearly five times as much as what he originally paid for it.

