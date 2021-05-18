investment
- MusicRick Ross' $30 Million Mansion Only Cost Him A Fraction Of That, He RevealsThe impressive Fayetteville, GA property boasts a staggering 120 rooms.By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentChamillionaire Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarExplore Chamillionaire's journey to a healthy net worth in 2024, combining his music career, entrepreneurial ventures, and tech investments.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLil Durk Faces $12 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Rights FraudLil Durk is in hot water.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFetty Wap Explains Turning To Drug Dealing, Says 50 Cent Taught Him To Invest His MoneyFetty Wap says he became desperate for cash when his music career started to slow down.By Cole Blake
- MusicFabolous Recalls DJ Envy Calling Him With Real Estate OpportunityFabolous remembers the call vividly.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Clarifies His Remarks About Spending $100 Million In One YearRick Ross' spending habits have come under scrutiny.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs Out Of Coffee Company InvestmentOne of Snoop Dogg's recent business partnerships fell through.By Cole Blake
- SportsAthletes Who Have Franchised RestaurantsWhat popular franchises are owned by your favorite players?By Anthony Rivera
- TechLogan Paul Admits To Losing Over $620K From A Single NFTThe 27-year-old paid $623,000 for the Non-Fungible Token back in 2021.By Balen Mautone
- MusicNas Makes Big Money Moves Alongside Google In $20M InvestmentNas and Google put in on a $20M investment into African mobile games publisher Carry1st. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNas Partners With Royal To Sell Streaming Royalty Rights To Two Songs As NFTsNas has teamed up with Royal to offer half of his streaming royalty rights for his songs, "Ultra Black" and "Rare" as NFTs.By Brianna Lawson
- SportsShaq Sues Former Business Partners For Mismanaging $150K InvestmentShaq is looking to get back his money plus interest. By Alexander Cole
- TechLeBron James, Drake, & Naomi Osaka Invest In Sports Tech CompanyLeBron James, Drake, and Naomi Osaka have all invested in a sports technology company.By Cole Blake
- SportsKanye West Reveals His Involvement In Ice Cube's BIG3Kanye West is a big fan of Ice Cube's basketball league.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Makes Huge Investment In Fried Chicken ChainThe Canadian rapper is dipping his toe into a new investment field: fried chicken. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicNas Is Now Co-Owner Of Escobar CigarsNas officially steps into the role of co-owner at Escobar Cigars, a company he previously invested in. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Is Building His Own Slime CityYoung Thug has secured 100 acres of land in Atlanta, and he's officially set to build his own Slime City.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Invests In NFT Startup "MakersPlace"Shortly after launching his own debut NFT, colection Eminem has officially invested in non-fungible token startup MakersPlace. By Mitch Findlay
- TechJay-Z & Will Smith Among Investors For Rent-To-Own Landis StartupWill Smith & Jay-Z are among investors in the startup's Series A round.By Milca P.
- MusicThe Weeknd Helps Invest Over $2 Million Into Songfinch, A Personal Song CreatorThanks in part to The Weeknd, Songfinch has amassed quite a bag from investorsBy Kevin Quinitchett
- SportsNFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million Following Sexual Misconduct InvestigationWashington Football Team has been fined $10 million following a sexual misconduct investigation into the organization.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake's Partners With Environmentally-Friendly Start-Up To Reduce Carbon FootprintDrake's new partnership with Aspiration aims to offset his carbon footprint. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDrake Invests Into Plant-Based Chicken CompanyDrake's reportedly rocking with the vegetarian diet. By Aron A.