Rick Ross Clarifies His Remarks About Spending $100 Million In One Year

Rick Ross is known for calling himself "the boss," and for good reason. Overall, he has signed numerous artists to his label over the years. Of course, his most famous would Meek Mill. In fact, he and Meek are going to be dropping a joint project soon, and fans loved it. Additionally, they dropped a single from the album just last week, simply called "Shaq & Kobe." It was a great some between these two, and fans are very excited about what a new collaborative tape will bring.

Over the course of the past week, Ross has been on a bit of a press run. For instance, he recently did an interview with Ebro. During this interview, he touched on a plethora of topics, including drug addiction and having to take medication for lean abuse. However, he also spoke about his wild spending habits. For instance, Rick Ross revealed that he has spent $100 million in the last six months. Fans could hardly believe this, although Ross is saying it is true. In a new video, he made sure to clarify his remarks.

Rick Ross Speaks

As you will hear, Ross says that there is a big difference between spending $100 million and making $100 million. Needless to say, this is a not-so-subtle flex of his wealth. Moreover, he notes that $100 million of that could simply be investments. However, he did joke at the end that it could also be $50 million of investments and $50 million of raw spending. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Ross has a lot of money, and he is not afraid to flaunt that.

