Rick Ross Reveals That He Has Spent Over $100 Million In The Last Six Months: Watch

We could talk about the baller mentality of Rick Ross for eternity. The highly successful rapper hailing from Mississippi, has been making baller moves for years. He essentially stepped into the rap game taking over in his own way with his hit from '06, "Hustlin.'" It is safe to say that this song embodies what he is all about. From that point forward, he worked relentlessly to grow his musical catalog. Over time, he gained a lot of knowledge about how to increase his income. It all started to come together once he signed his seven-figure deal with Dej Jam and Jay-Z.

Just a short time ago, Ross joined a local Miami, Florida podcast. Daily Deposits Miami nabbed the big-time rapper to talk for quite a while. One of the conversations was about how he put aside his $1 million. It taught him how to be smart with his money. Once he saw how quickly he could make a lot, he continued to up the ante. "F*** a mil. You got that right off the rip, you got to readjust this s***. Now it’s five [million]." After all of the grinding and smart investments over the years, Ross is able to get involved with more projects.

Read More: Usher Catches Heat For Ridiculous Balenciaga Fashion Show Outfit

They Call Him Rick Ross "The Boss"

In a recent interview with Ebro on Rap Life Radio, he, Ross, and Meek Mill discussed the new album. Additionally, they talk about Rozay's spending in the clip above from DJ Akademiks. "I done had my hands in 25 different projects," the rapper says. "Im a real frugal n**** at some points but when it's time to make a power play I will." The big, or not so big shocker in all this, was how much he had spent over the past six months. "I spent $100 million in the past six months." He even breaks down what he dropped his cash on. "I just bought a crib for 35, a jet for 35, then the investments, I'm over $100 million in the last six months."

What are your initial thoughts on Rick Ross claiming to have spent over $100 million dollars in six months? Will he become the next billionaire in hip-hop? Are you excited about the upcoming release of Ross and Meek Mill's collaboration album? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest on Rick Ross, as well as the rest of the music world.

Read More: IShowSpeed Elephant Toothpaste Experiment Results In Firefighters Being Called To Streamer’s House