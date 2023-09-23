Rick Ross Wants “Shark Tank” Hopefuls To Go See Him Instead

Rick Ross is as much of a business mogul as he is a rapper these days, considering his brand partnerships, investments, and business ownerships. As such, he thinks that he has just as much experience, knowledge, and resources as the folks on Shark Tank. If you didn't already know, that's a show where business titans like Mark Cuban hear pitches from entrepreneurs and decide whether to invest in them. However, the Biggest Boss not only thinks he's up to par; he thinks he can do better. Moreover, in a recent Instagram Story posted to his page, Rozay invited all the Shark Tank hopefuls to talk to him first.

"If there's anybody thinking of going to Shark Tank, stop," Rick Ross remarked to the camera while wearing a huge Maybach Music Group chain. "You come see the Boss first. You come see the Boss first, I'll buy your ideas. I'll buy your LLCs. You from the hood? I'll buy your food stamp card. Big business, boss business." What's funny is that some people in the comments joked that the Carol City MC should probably pay his Wingstop employees first.

Rick Ross Thinks He Can Do Better Than Shark Tank

Regardless, we know that he's got the pockets to fund pretty much anything he believes in. Of course, a lot of what we see Rick Ross spend on the Internet is for his own personal enjoyment, although that doesn't invalidate his support of others. For example, the 47-year-old recently showed off a one-of-one Mercedes-Benz Maybach, which is as sleek and stylish as you'd expect. Still, this new video does make one wonder what he could want to get out of more investments. Considering his wealth, Teflon the Don probably wants to sow some seeds early.

Meanwhile, it would be hilarious if anyone from Shark Tank responds to this proclamation. Maybe they could even work something out and bring him on as a guest. In any case, now you know that there are multiple doors open for you if you want a big kickstart to your business. For more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross, stick around on HNHH.

