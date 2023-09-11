Rick Ross Proudly Flexes His Private Jet Parked Beside Donald Trump’s

Rick Ross an inspiration to any aspiring rappers out there thanks to what he's achieved musically. Of course, the Mississippi native also happens to be a great role model when it comes to making money moves. His stunning Atlanta estate, The Promise Land is proof of that. Every year Rozay invites friends and fans to his annual car show on the sprawling property. It also houses various animals and a beautiful mansion where he resides with his family.

The 47-year-old has never had a hard time flaunting his mass wealth with the world on social media or even giving out tips in his books. Ross' advice will surely help some people get off on the right foot financially. Still, it's unlikely that everyone will be able to achieve the feats he has, such as owning a private jet. Of course, plenty of stars own their own planes these days. However, not all of them have the opportunity to park theirs beside Donald Trump's.

Rick Ross Continues to Make Boss Moves

On Monday (September 11), the Richer Than I Ever Been artist posted a new photo on IG. It showcases his jet parked in Palm Beach, Florida. On its own, Ross' jet is an impressive sight, but with the embattled politician parked behind him, it appears closer to normal plane size. Regardless of the size difference, the former correctional officer was simply feeling proud to be parked on "Billionares Row 🥂" with Trump alongside him.

Seeing as Donald Trump is looking at a substantial prison sentence after his most recent arrest, it's possible he won't be able to use his massive private jet for quite some time. On the bright side, there's potential that the former POTUS could be granted house arrest rather than having to serve time behind bars. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

