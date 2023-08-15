Rick Ross Acquires $35 Million Home In Miami

Rick Ross is no stranger to putting his luxurious lifestyle on display. But now he’s gotten something else to show off: a new multi-million dollar home. According to TMZ, the Maybach Music founder has been eyeing the Miami home since July. And what would a luxurious piece of real estate like this complete? Perhaps some celebrity neighbors like Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, and Diddy.

Spanning nearly 40,000 square feet, Ross’ new pad comes with its own heated pool, entertainment room, summer kitchen, and plaza deck. It also features a beautiful waterfront, plus a 40-foot dock. The rapper’s latest investment only adds to his already impressive real estate portfolio. Ross also owns homes in Texas, two in Georgia, and another in Florida.

Ross’ New Neighbors Include Celebs like Shaquille O’Neal and Diddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Knausz (@therealtorkimk)

Per TMZ, Jill Eber, Jill Hertzberg, Felise Eber, and Fabio Lopes of the Jills Zeder Group represented the seller. Ross was represented by Kimberly Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami. As anticipated, the rapper is still making impressive strides. In other news, while his real estate portfolio grows, others struggle. Recently, Breakfast Club host DJ Envy became the target of two lawsuits alleging real estate fraud.

Apparently, DJ Envy kept over $1.5 million in investments in a planned apartment project, reports of which first emerged in 2018. Even though the property never came to be, the suits claim that Envy scammed investors into giving up the money with no follow-up. While COVID-19 came up as the reason for the delay, plaintiffs still rallied against him and his alleged accomplices for stealing money on a false promise. One investor demanded his investment of over $300K back, much to Rick Ross’s delight.“ Time to tattoo that hairline too,” the rapper wrote under an Instagram post covering the lawsuits. Ross’ response isn’t surprising since there is a longstanding feud between Rick Ross and DJ Envy due to their car show competition earlier this year.

Read More: Rick Ross Doubles Down On Trolling DJ Envy Amid Fraud Lawsuits

[via]