Donald Trump: Everything We Know About His Arrest

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a whopping 4th time and arrested in Georgia on August 24, 2023. The latest charges stem from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Officials accused Trump of unlawfully wielding his influence and power to secure the White House for another four years.

Since that time, Trump has continued to push the false narrative that he won the election and how it was stolen from him. While he’s gotten away with plenty in the past, he may have gone too far this time. Here’s everything you need to know about the charges against Donald Trump and his latest arrest in Georgia.

What Donald Trump Is Accused Of Doing

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). At the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The embattled 45th president is accused of conspiring with 18 other people, including some who previously worked in his administration, of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 41-count, 98-page indictment, Donald Trump was hit with 13 felony charges. Some of these include racketeering, making false statements, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Donald is accused of calling Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021. Trump allegedly pressured him to change the results of the state’s election by finding him enough votes to secure victory. Besides being deemed inappropriate, the call was also perceived as threatening. Further, Georgia officials are also accusing Trump of conspiring with his co-defendants in harassing poll workers, trying to appoint new electors to vote for Trump, and trying to access voting machines. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who also hit Young Thug with RICO charges, has been relentless in going after Trump.

According to the AP, DA Willis said, “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.”

The Arrest Of Donald Trump

NEW: The Trump campaign has raised a whopping $20 million in the month of August, nearly $10 million of that coming after Trump had his mugshot taken at the Fulton County jail.



Talk about a massive backfire.



According to Fox News digital, the Trump campaign sold 36,000… pic.twitter.com/2xgLxde8Vq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2023

Leading up to his arrest, Donald Trump kept teasing it. Since he had a timeframe to turn himself in, he chose August 24 at 7:30 p.m. local time. Being typical Trump, he addressed the controversy on his social media platform, Truth. In part, he posted, “I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

Donald Trump milked every moment and arrived in his private jet, dubbed the “Trump Force One.” Like every other defendant in Fulton County, Mr. Trump had to take a mugshot. Boy, oh boy, did he take a mugshot. Staring right at the camera with a scowl that gave new meaning to “if looks could kill,” Trump left an impression that will last a lifetime. After posting his $200,000 bond, Donald Trump was on his way to continue his life and campaigning for another term in office.

Some of Trump’s co-conspirators include the man once known as America’s mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Fulton County also indicted former Trump White House aide Mark Meadows. Leader of “Black Voices for Trump” Harrison Floyd and former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti were also indicted and arrested.

What Could Happen To Donald Trump

Currently, Donald Trump is making a ton of money, capitalizing off of merch with his now-infamous mugshot. He’s also leading the polls for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. While Trump is taking it all in stride and making his situation no big deal, he’s facing some severe consequences. He’s set to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Along with the other pending cases in other states, Trump is facing hundreds of years behind bars. However, that is highly unlikely given he’s a former president, wealth, and influence. Although his arrest was touted as proving Trump was not above the law, everything surrounding it differed from the typical defendant. But, when it comes to Donald Trump, nothing is ordinary.

[via]