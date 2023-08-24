Donald Trump Reveals What Time He Will Be Arrested Today

Donald Trump has been indicted on numerous occasions already. However, that has not stopped him from engaging in antics on social media. Overall, the former President has never been one to stop talking. Even if his words get him in trouble, he continues to talk a big game for his base. While it has allowed him to maintain support, it has definitely made him a target of both detractors and law enforcement.

Now, Trump is facing an indictment for RICO charges in the state of Georgia. Trump is on his way to Fulton County, where he will officially be arrested. Moreover, since RICO charges are involved, there will be a mugshot of the former President. There has been a lot of fanfare around this, with many fans expressing excitement for the photo. However, they will have to wait a few hours to get it. On Truth Social, Trump revealed that he will be turning himself in at 7:30 PM EST.

Donald Trump Speaks

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 13: Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the 16th tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting,” Trump wrote. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

This photo will go extremely viral as soon as it is released. Hopefully, the folks who want it, aren’t disappointed. Let us know your thoughts on Trump’s legal cases, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the politics world.

