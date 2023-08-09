Donald Trump Seemingly Accuses Fani Willis Of Having A Sexual Relationship With YSL Mondo

Donald Trump is someone who is known for being a loose cannon. Overall, he will say anything when the pressure starts to get to him. Although, he has been able to maintain his base of support, regardless. Over the past few months, he has been indicted on three separate occasions. Some of these have to do with January 6th while others are simply election interference indictments. According to reports from Newsweek, Trump may even be indicted in George for election interference.

In fact, Donald Trump is very aware of this predicament. While in New Hampshire recently, Trump spoke to his audience about the potential indictment. In fact, he called out Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis. If you may recall, she is the woman who is currently leading the case against YSL. In the video down below, Trump accused Willis of having an affair with YSL co-founder Mondo. Of course, he does not say Mondo by name. Moreover, he doesn’t even say YSL. However, in a recent video released by his campaign, the Fani Willis and YSL Mondo allegation was made.

Donald Trump Speaks

Trump claims Fani Willis is racist against white people like him and spreads rumors about her sex life pic.twitter.com/DJu4XWCang — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2023

“I probably have another [indictment],” Donald Trump said. “They say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. She’s a racist. And they say, I guess, they say that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang, or a gang member. And this is the person that wants to indict me.” The allegation stems from the fact that Willis once served as Mondo’s defense attorney. However, there is no evidence that they ever had a relationship. Trump’s claims seemingly came out of nowhere, and they are going viral for obvious reasons.

This is probably not the best course of action for Donald Trump given the charges that could be brought against him. Either way, it is clear that Trump is paying attention to all things YSL-related. Let us know what you think of his wild accusations, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

