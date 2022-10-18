After Lil Baby mentioned DJ Akademiks on his latest album, the Off The Record podcast host hasn’t stopped talking about it. The Rap sensation recently shared It’s Only Me, and on the album, Akademiks found that he was mentioned not once, but twice. He posted about it on social media and seemed to laugh away the lyrics, but while on Twitch, he took a different approach while speaking about Baby allegedly putting his life in danger.

“Real talk, that n*ggas said I can get touched,” said Akademiks in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

He continued: “N*gga, I’m showing up to the court with a walkman. Click. That n*gga said Akademiks could get touched. I’m in fear for my life. Judge, you know what to do.”

“Don’t let me Charleston White y’all n*ggas,” he said of the controversial social media star. White has long ignited online conversations by calling the cops on people in the industry who have allegedly threatened him. Then, Akademiks brought up the Fulton County District Attorney.

“Scared of Fani motherf*ckin’ Willis,” Akademiks added, suggesting that Baby was afraid of the Fulton County D.A. who has spearheaded the case against Young Thug and Gunna. He played a clip of Lil Baby and said, “Fani, this is enough for a search warrant.”

The Twitch display did not bode over well within the Hip Hop community and reactions have been vicious. Akademiks isn’t one to back down from controversy, so expect to hear more about this in the days to come.

Check out the clip below.