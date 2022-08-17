it's only me
- MusicLil Baby Teases Music Video For Previously Leaked SongLil Baby has new music in the stash to follow up "It's Only Me." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby's "It's Only Me" Reaches Platinum Status"It's Only Me" is now Baby's fifth platinum album.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersLil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following "It's Only Me"Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby's "It's Only Me" Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200Lil Baby has earned his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsLil Baby "It's Only Me" Album ReviewBeing the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Would Testify Against Lil Baby, Mentions D.A. Fani WillisAk has created a firestorm after he complained that Baby "said I can get touched."By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Says He Won't Be Releasing Deluxe Version Of "It’s Only Me"Lil Baby has no intention of releasing a deluxe version of "It's Only Me," and instead intends to get to work on his next project.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Speaks With Young Thug "Often," Hasn't Talked To "Gunna As Much"The "It's Only Me" rapper calls it "scary... to know the picture [prosecutors] are painting isn't really them." He also shares advice he's given Thugger.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Reflects On Being In A "Dark Spot" Earlier In His CareerLil Baby recently spoke candidly about the impact his early success had on his mental health.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Baby's "It's Only Me" First Week Sales Projections Have LandedIt looks like the Quality Control artist is on par to earn himself a No. 1 album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby Reveals Feature Price And Speaks On Fake Crew LoveA verse from the ATL icon will cost you a lot more than in his "My Turn" days, and his entourage has changed as well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramDJ Akademiks Laughs At Lil Baby Mentioning Him On "It's Only Me"He questioned why Baby penned lyrics about him on 2 songs and not his opps or the Fulton County D.A.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLil Baby's "Stand On It" Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours"I don't want your bitch, we can't swap out," the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby's "It's Only Me" Production Credits RevealedFridayy, Tay Keith, Murda Beatz, and KRAZYMOB are just a few of the names who played a hand in the new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsLil Baby & Young Thug Deliver The Goods On "Never Hating"Young Thug and Lil Baby are back with another collaborative banger.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Baby Reveals "It's Only Me" Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Future, Pooh Shiesty & MoreOn the heels of the release of his new single "Heyy," Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album.By Erika Marie
- SongsLil Baby Gears Up For "It's Only Me" Album With "Heyy" Single & Music Video: StreamCountless clones of the Atlanta rapper appear alongside him in the Ivan Berrios-directed video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby Reveals How Many Songs Will Be On "It's Only Me"Lil Baby says he turned the album into his label. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Shares The Title, Cover, & Release Date For His Third Studio Album"It's Only Me" is set to arrive in October.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Baby Shares Snippet Of First Single Off Of His Upcoming AlbumThe Atlanta rapper teases his new single, "It's Only Me." By Aron A.