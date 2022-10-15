Lil Baby’s sure to dominate this weekend with the release of his new album, It’s Only Me, just this Friday. With a slew of features, most notably from frequent collaborator and inspiration Young Thug, and a clear sharpening of his lyrical content, it’s no wonder that Baby charges as much as he does for hopping on another rapper’s track. In a recent interview with The Experience Podcast with Big Loon, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he’s charging between $250k to $350k per feature, which is more than thrice as much as his feature price around his last album drop, My Turn.

“I don’t even be doing features no more,” the 4PF MC stated when asked about his feature price. He made sure to drop at least a few this year, though, including his verse of DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” with Drake and his banger with Nicki Minaj, “Do We Have A Problem?” However, now that Baby’s in album mode, he says he doesn’t feel as much of a need to get those features out. He had previously tweeted that he charges $100k during the My Turn era.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Big Loon also asked the Atlanta native about the issues with having a big entourage in rap in the interview, especially people who aren’t in the industry like Baby is. “Do you know that everybody in your crew don’t love you?” Big Loon asked, perhaps referring to people taking advantage of a friend’s stardom or not really having their best interests at heart.

“Sure,” the “Bigger Picture” rapper expressed. “I don’t love they ass either,” he added with a chuckle.

“I can’t,” he continued, “I know how this s**t go. I ain’t oblivious to this s**t at all, you know. Before we got this, you know, my eyes open.”

As Baby continues to carve his mark on the industry, his success and awareness as an artist are only marking points of his great mind and sensibilities. You can check out the full episode of The Experience Podcast with Big Loon and his interview with Lil Baby below.

